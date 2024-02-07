ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets two-year jail in cheating case

February 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 8 of Ernakulam sentenced Hassan of Aluva to two years imprisonment for cheating. Eldos Mathew, the magistrate, also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The prosecution case was that Hassan had collected money from nine persons in 2011 promising a handsome amount as dividend for the deposit. He cheated the depositors by not giving the dividend and refunding the deposit amount. The police had registered a case after the depositors filed a complaint to the Chief Minister.

K.H. Ansar, Assistant Public Prosecutor, appeared in the case.

