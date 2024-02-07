GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets two-year jail in cheating case

February 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court- 8 of Ernakulam sentenced Hassan of Aluva to two years imprisonment for cheating. Eldos Mathew, the magistrate, also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

The prosecution case was that Hassan had collected money from nine persons in 2011 promising a handsome amount as dividend for the deposit. He cheated the depositors by not giving the dividend and refunding the deposit amount. The police had registered a case after the depositors filed a complaint to the Chief Minister.

K.H. Ansar, Assistant Public Prosecutor, appeared in the case.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.