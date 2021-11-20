Man gets RI for sexual abuse of child

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases related to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Saturday sentenced a man to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped him with a fine of ₹1 lakh for sexually abusing a six-year-old boy when he was working as a driver-cum-worker of a school bus in 2016.

The prison term will run concurrently. Judge K. Soman found the 50-year-old guilty under multiple sections, including IPC 377 (unnatural offences) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The prosecution was represented by P.A. Bindhu.

The case was that the convict sexually abused the victim multiple times aboard the school bus taking advantage of the fact that the boy was the last one to be dropped.

The case, which was initially investigated by the local police, was later handed over to the Crime Branch.