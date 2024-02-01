Man gets life term for wife’s murder

February 01, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions court sentenced a man accused of murdering his wife to life imprisonment.

The convict was identified as Johnson D’Silva, 58, of Ponnarimangalam. The murder took place within Mulavukad police station limits on May 6, 2015.

The victim was identified as Merlin who was stabbed to death by the accused allegedly over family issues. The accused had made an unsuccessful attempt to die by suicide.

31-year jail

The key accused in the case registered by the Ernakulam Rural police in connection with the seizure of 225 kilograms of ganja from Angamaly was sentenced to 31 years’ imprisonment by a court in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

This was in addition to a fine of ₹3 lakh. The convict was identified as Anas, 41, of Perumbavoor. The incident took place in November 2021.

Faisal, 35, of Chelamattom, and Varsha, 22, of Shankumugham, the second and third accused, were awarded 12 years’ imprisonment and 1 lakh fine each. Five others were also convicted.

Ganja seized

A youngster was arrested with around 1.50 kilograms of ganja on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Yadukrishna, 24, of Kothamangalam. He was nabbed in a joint operation by the District Anti-narcotic Special Action Task Force and the Kothamangalam police. Ganja was found hidden in a scooter at Cheruvathoor.

Man held

A man was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act.

The arrested was identified as Linto, 26, of Kombanad. District collector N.S.K. Umesh issued the order based on a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused had several cases against him at Kuruppampady, Kodanad, Perumbavoor, Kunnathunadu and Thrissur East police stations. Among the charges invoked against him were murder, drug peddling, robbery, theft, assault, and violations of the Arms Act.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Kothamangalam police in connection with the theft of an auto-rickshaw from the parking ground of Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital.

The arrested was identified as Pradeep of Mukkali. The theft was reported on January 18.