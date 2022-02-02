Man gets double life term for raping daughter

KOCHI

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Wednesday sentenced a man to double life imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh after finding him guilty of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.

The 56-year-old was convicted in a case dating back to August 2017. The prosecution case was that the convict used to forcibly feed the victim alcohol when they were alone at home and then rape her.

The atrocity came to light after the victim allegedly eloped with a 28-year-old man, who feigned to be in love with her. He also allegedly raped the victim. The police tracked down both following which the victim revealed her ordeal.The police had filed the charge-sheet arraigning the father and the lover as the first and the second accused. Though the court had found the second accused also guilty of rape, he absconded and didn’t turn up at the court the day the verdict was pronounced. A warrant remains issued against his name.

In the verdict, the judge K. Soman observed that the convict was sentenced to double life imprisonment considering the fact that he had perpetrated the cruelty on his daughter whom he was supposed to protect. The verdict specifically mentions that life imprisonment was for the rest of his life.

The convict was sentenced according to various relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kunnathunadu Station House Officer J. Kuriakose had filed the charge-sheet. Bindu P.A. was the public prosecutor.