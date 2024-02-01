ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 82-year rigorous RI for raping minor

February 01, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man convicted for raping a minor girl was sentenced to 82 years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹1.10 lakh by a fast-track Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Perumbavoor.

The convict is Ishbul Islam, 25, of Nagaon in Assam. Judge Dinesh M. Pillai found him guilty of criminal intimidation and rape.

The incident took place in August 2021. He had raped the 13-year-old girl from Murshidabad in West Bengal at knife point. The Kuruppampady police registered the case and filed the chargesheet.

A team comprising inspector V.S. Vipin, assistant sub inspector Manoj Kumar, senior civil police officer Aneesh Kuriakose, and civil police officers Vipin Varkey, N.P. Bindu, and R. Ajith investigated the case.

Advocate A. Sindu appeared for the prosecution.

CONNECT WITH US