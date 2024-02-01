GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 82-year rigorous RI for raping minor

February 01, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man convicted for raping a minor girl was sentenced to 82 years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹1.10 lakh by a fast-track Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Perumbavoor.

The convict is Ishbul Islam, 25, of Nagaon in Assam. Judge Dinesh M. Pillai found him guilty of criminal intimidation and rape.

The incident took place in August 2021. He had raped the 13-year-old girl from Murshidabad in West Bengal at knife point. The Kuruppampady police registered the case and filed the chargesheet.

A team comprising inspector V.S. Vipin, assistant sub inspector Manoj Kumar, senior civil police officer Aneesh Kuriakose, and civil police officers Vipin Varkey, N.P. Bindu, and R. Ajith investigated the case.

Advocate A. Sindu appeared for the prosecution.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.