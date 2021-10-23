Kochi

Man gets 25-month jail for threatening hospital staff

The Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate has sentenced a person to 25 months of imprisonment and a fine of ₹30,000 after he was convicted of threatening doctors and employees besides brandishing weapons and creating a terror-like situation at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital.

The convict was identified as Suresh, 46, of Malayankeezhu. He was also ordered to pay another ₹16,356 for the damage to property suffered by the hospital. The incident occurred on a night in December 2020 at the casualty section of the hospital. The Kothamangalam police had arrested him shortly thereafter.

A team led by Inspector Anil B., sub inspector E.P. Joy, and senior civil police officer Jayan probed the case and filed the charge-sheet on time.


