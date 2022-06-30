Man gets 20 years’ RI for raping minor girl

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases related to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped him with a fine of ₹1.75 lakh for raping a 15-year-old mentally-challenged girl.

Judge K. Soman passed the judgment convicting the 23-year-old from Thrikkariyoor. The incident took place in June 2017. According to the prosecution, the victim was waiting for bus to return home from school when the convict, taking advantage of her mental state, abducted her on his motorcycle and later allegedly raped her in a coconut farm.

The Kothamangalam police arrested him the very next day on the victim’s complaint. He was sentenced to seven years’ RI and slapped with a fine of ₹50,000 for abduction, three years’ RI and ₹25,000 for sexual assault, and 10 years’ RI and ₹1 lakh fine for rape. In his verdict, the judge observed that the convict was being given the least possible punishment on account of his young age. He was 19 at the time of committing the crime.

The probe was completed, and the charge sheet was filed by then Muvattupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Bijumon. Special Public Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and Adv. Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.

Incidentally, the convict was booked in another case registered by the North Paravur police for sexually assaulting another 14-year-old girl while he was out on bail.