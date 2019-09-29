Kochi

Man gets 10 years’ RI under POCSO Act

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, has sentenced Pradeep P.P, 55, of Vazhakkala North, to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment after being convicted for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. He was also slapped a fine of ₹10,000. He was sentenced under Section 376 (2) (i) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Jan 4, 2020

