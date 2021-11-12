Man gets 10 years RI, life term for rape of minor

Convict slapped with a fine of ₹3 lakh, which will go to the victims

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Friday sentenced a man convicted of abusing his live-in partner’s minor daughter, to 10 years rigorous imprisonment followed by life imprisonment.

The convict, a 46-year-old, will also have to pay a fine of ₹3 lakh, which will go to the victims.

Though judge K. Soman sentenced him to 36 years rigorous imprisonment on multiple counts in two cases, it stands effectively reduced to 10 years, as he shall undergo the term sentences concurrently. However, he has little respite, as the sentence of imprisonment for the rest of his natural life will kick in immediately thereafter on the cases charged invoking, among others, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act. The cases date back to 2015.

The conviction came in a case charge-sheeted by Maradu police Inspector Sibi Tom. Advocate P.A. Bindu was the prosecutor.

He was also convicted in a case registered for assaulting the victim’s 12-year-old younger sister who threatened to report the abuse of her 15-year-old elder sister. The first 10 years of rigorous imprisonment is for assaulting the younger girl.

The abuse came to light after the younger girl reported the abuse of her sister and the assault on her by the convict to the school authorities.