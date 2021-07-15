Man gets 10-year RI for sexual assault of siblings

Kochi

15 July 2021 01:13 IST

The Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment on charge of aggravated sexual assault on minor siblings.

The convict was identified as Ismayil P. I, 38, of Thrikkakara North Village. Judge K. Soman found him guilty under Section 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The convict was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment each for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. Since there were two victims, the convict will have to undergo the imprisonment terms consecutively. He will also have to pay a fine of ₹20,000. Public prosecutor P.A. Bindu appeared in the case.

The case registered by the Kalamasserry police was that the convict had summoned the siblings to his rented house on the pretext of playing a movie for them and then sexually assaulted them on the evening of October 10, 2017. As per the police case, he had sexually assaulted the children on more than one occasion and had shown the boy pornography.

However, the court dismissed the charge that the victims were assaulted multiple times based on the girl’s statement.

The convict’s claim that he was being framed by the parents of the children for a quarrel in the past was also dismissed by the court.