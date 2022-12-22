Man gets 10-year jail for sexual abuse of minor boy

December 22, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children here on Thursday sentenced a man found guilty of abducting a minor boy and sexually abusing him, to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹50,000.

The accused was identified as Haridas, 54, of Thripunithura. Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Soman delivered the judgment.

The incident took place in January 2019. According to the prosecution, the victim was waiting for bus on his way to school, and the accused who happened to pass through the area offered to drop the 15-year-old at school and then sexually abused him while riding the motorcycle.

The accused then took him to a deserted place with the intent of sexually abusing him but was forced to drop the plan in the face of stiff opposition from the victim. He then dropped him back at the bus stop and fled.

The traumatised victim informed his family of the incident, following which the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The court found him guilty under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The charge-sheet was filed by then Maradu Sub Inspector Baiju P. Babu. Special prosecutor P.A. Bindu and lawyer Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.