Man from Palluruthy accused of cheating U.K. woman of ₹7.50 crore

August 07, 2023

The Fort Kochi police on Monday registered a case based on a complaint lodged by a U.K. national accusing a resident of Palluruthy of cheating her to the tune of crores of rupees.

Penelope Koch, 75, who had been staying at a homestay in Fort Kochi, has said that Yahiya Khalid made her invest £7,20,000 (₹7.50 crore) in his business during 2014-15, promising returns of £2,000 pounds a month. She told the police that the funds were credited to the bank account of Khalid from her London-based bank account.

In her statement, Ms. Koch alleged that the suspect paid only a part of the money he owed. A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the first information report, the suspect gave her £3,988 through the bank account on October, 5, 2015 and another ₹50,000 in person, dubbing it as profit for her investments. But he allegedly did not make any further payments.

The police were yet to verify the nature of the transactions and track down the suspect. His statement would also have to be recorded, said police sources.

Ms. Koch had reportedly first come to India with her husband in 2007 when she was actively involved in helping strays. Following the death of her husband in 2010, she reportedly sold her house in London. She had also reportedly launched a charity organisation for animal birth control. However, it reportedly ran aground, owing to lack of funds.

