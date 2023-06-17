Man from Kochi allegedly stabbed to death in UK

June 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A 37-year-old man from Panampilly Nagar here was allegedly stabbed to death in the United Kingdom on Friday.

Aravind Sasikumar, who was staying in an apartment at Southampton Way at Peckham, Southeast London, was allegedly killed following an altercation. A 20-year-old man from Kerala, who was sharing the apartment, was taken into custody following the incident.

According to details received by relatives of Aravind here, the local police had received a call requesting medical assistance around 1.30 a.m. on Friday. It is learnt that two others from Kerala, who had witnessed the alleged incident, had taken refuge in a nearby shop. They were also suspected to be in police custody.

The relatives said Aravind had been residing in London since 2011. He had reached the country on student visa. His brother is reportedly coordinating with the local authorities in completing medical and other formalities, according to relatives.