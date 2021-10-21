Kochi

Man from Ernakulam arrested for attempted murder of father

The Kottapady police on Thursday arrested a man on charge of attempted patricide.

The arrested was identified as Siju, 41, of Kottapady. He is accused of hacking his father Gopalan with a machete. The victim sustained injuries on the neck and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said the accused used to create trouble under the influence of alcohol. He was produced before a court and remanded.

A team led by Kottapady inspector M. Sreekumar, sub inspector K.K. Anil, and assistant sub inspector Shibu Mathew made the arrest.


