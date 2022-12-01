Man found hanging under Kathrikadavu railway overbridge in Kochi

December 01, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kochi

No foul play suspected as of now; police collecting statements of victim’s relatives

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found hanging under the Kathrikadavu railway overbridge on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lanju Irani, 35, of Elamakkara, Edappally. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The Kadavanthra police have registered a case for unnatural death. The death is suspected to have taken place between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 7.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Though no foul play is suspected as of now, a probe is on. The police are collecting statements of the victim’s relatives.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.

