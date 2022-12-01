  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Man found hanging under Kathrikadavu railway overbridge in Kochi

No foul play suspected as of now; police collecting statements of victim’s relatives

December 01, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found hanging under the Kathrikadavu railway overbridge on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lanju Irani, 35, of Elamakkara, Edappally. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The Kadavanthra police have registered a case for unnatural death. The death is suspected to have taken place between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 7.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Though no foul play is suspected as of now, a probe is on. The police are collecting statements of the victim’s relatives.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.