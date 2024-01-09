Man found guilty in murder case

January 09, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional Sessions Court in North Paravur has found the accused in the murder of a graduate student in Vazhakkulam guilty.

The accused was identified as Biju Mollah, 44, of Murshidabad in West Bengal. The incident took place within the limits of Thadiyittaparambu police station on July 30, 2018.

The accused was found to have murdered Nimisha Thampy by slitting her throat during an attempt to theft. The victim had reportedly intervened when the accused tried to snatch the chain of her elderly aunt.

Another relative had sustained stab wound when he tried to stop the accused from attacking the victim who was a BBA student at Marampilly MES College. The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch had filed the charge sheet. The then Crime Branch DySP K.S. Udayabhanu was the investigation officer.

Around 40 witnesses were cross-examined during the trial.

