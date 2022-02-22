Man found dead

KOCHI

A 22-year-old youth, reportedly hailing from Kannur, was found dead at the site of Kochi Corporation’s upcoming new building at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. According to the Ernakulam Central Police, the man was reported missing by his family and the mobile tower location traced him to Kochi. The last location was shown at Marine Drive and shortly thereafter, his body was found. A case for unnatural death was registered and the autopsy report is being awaited.