Man found dead was murdered, says police

August 20, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man found dead in a rubber plantation in Nellad was murdered and the accused has been arrested, Kunnathunadu police said.

The arrested was identified as Saju Paulose, 60, of Keezhillam. The deceased was identified as Edlhose. The police said that the accused murdered the victim out of previous enmity.

The accused had gone into hiding after the alleged murder. He was nabbed by a special squad appointed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar from Okkal.

