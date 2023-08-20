Man found dead was murdered, says police

August 20, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A man found dead in a rubber plantation in Nellad was murdered and the accused has been arrested, Kunnathunadu police said.

The arrested was identified as Saju Paulose, 60, of Keezhillam. The deceased was identified as Edlhose. The police said that the accused murdered the victim out of previous enmity.

The accused had gone into hiding after the alleged murder. He was nabbed by a special squad appointed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar from Okkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.