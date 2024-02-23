GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man found dead was murdered, say police

February 23, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man found dead in his room at Elamakkara on February 21 (Wednesday) was murdered, the police have found.

Manoj K.G., a security guard, was found dead in a rented house provided for security guards of a company. The police on February 23 (Friday) arrested his colleague, who allegedly beat him to death in a drunken brawl in the early hours of Wednesday. The arrested was Vijith Xavier, 42, of Thiruvananthapuram.

A heated argument under the influence of alcohol led to the brawl and alleged murder. It emerged that the accused, trained in martial arts, delivered strong punches that proved way too much for the victim who got hit in the abdomen, chest, and face.

Except for some bruises, the victim’s body bore no external injuries. Those who found him dead reportedly thought that he had died following a fall. However, serious internal injuries were later found during post-mortem.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

