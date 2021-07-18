Man found dead near apartment

KOCHI

18 July 2021 21:29 IST

A young man was found dead on Saturday night, after he reportedly fell off an apartment complex at Netoor here.

According to the police, Mohammed Shaan, 30, from Pathanamthitta was staying alone at an apartment in the multi-storey building. He and a few others had a get-together on Saturday night, following which he was reported to have fallen from the apartment complex. A case of unnatural death has been registered, while his call records and other details are being gathered as part of the probe, the Panangad police said.

51 cases registered

Those who misuse lockdown relaxations will be sternly dealt with, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said at an online meeting with representatives of traders on Sunday. A total of 51 cases were registered in the past few days against those who violated home quarantine norms, under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

Only one family member who has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine must venture out of the house to buy essential goods. Traders too must be vigilant, the police said.