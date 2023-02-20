ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead inside home in Aluva

February 20, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead inside his house in Aluva on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 58, of Jawahar Road. The police suspect the body to be around three days old. He was unmarried.

Babu was last seen on Friday. When he was not seen outside, those in the neighbourhood knocked on his door in vein. He did not respond when a party reached the house reportedly for a property-related deal on Monday morning.

The police were alerted after flies and a bad odour emerged from inside the house. The police entered the house after knocking down the door to find the body lying face down.

A case was registered for unnatural death.

