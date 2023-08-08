ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead inside car near Kalady

August 08, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead inside a car under suspicious circumstances at Kanjoor near Kalady on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anoop, 38, of Kanjoor. Passersby saw the body inside the car parked near Kanjoor panchayat around 9.30 a.m.

The tip of the victim’s dhoti was visible outside the car locked from inside drawing the attention of the people. As the man did not respond to the knocks, the police were alerted. On opening the door, the victim was found dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the body bore some injuries with a bandage wrapped around one of his hands. Blood stains were also noticed inside the car. An ATM card, a mobile phone and a charger were also there.

A case was registered for unnatural death. The post-mortem of the body will be held on Tuesday. The Kalady police have launched a probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US