Man found dead inside car near Kalady

August 08, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was found dead inside a car under suspicious circumstances at Kanjoor near Kalady on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anoop, 38, of Kanjoor. Passersby saw the body inside the car parked near Kanjoor panchayat around 9.30 a.m.

The tip of the victim’s dhoti was visible outside the car locked from inside drawing the attention of the people. As the man did not respond to the knocks, the police were alerted. On opening the door, the victim was found dead.

The police said that the body bore some injuries with a bandage wrapped around one of his hands. Blood stains were also noticed inside the car. An ATM card, a mobile phone and a charger were also there.

A case was registered for unnatural death. The post-mortem of the body will be held on Tuesday. The Kalady police have launched a probe.

