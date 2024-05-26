GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man found dead in waterbody near Puthuvype beach in Kochi

Published - May 26, 2024 01:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman was found dead in a waterbody near the Puthuvype beach on May 25 (Saturday) morning.

The deceased was identified as Dileep, 52, of Puthuvype. Though people had been casting fishing nets in the waterbody near the beach, it was not deep enough for a person to drown, said the Mulavukad police.

Dileep had reportedly gone for fishing around 10.30 p.m. on Friday and was found dead at around 6 a.m. on Saturday. He could have died either due to some health-related complications while engaged in fishing or could have accidentally fallen into the water and drowned. The exact cause would be known only after the post-mortem report was received, said police.

The Mulavukad police have registered a case for unnatural death.

