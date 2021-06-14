Man found dead in COVID treatment centre

He was found hanging in the bathroom at a centre in Eloor, Kochi

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in the bathroom of a COVID Second Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC) at Manjummal in Eloor municipality early Monday.

The man, from Alangad, was admitted to the CSLTC on Saturday after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He went to the bathroom around 4 a.m and did not return. He was found hanging by another person after a while. He was reportedly under mental stress owing to family disputes and on not being able to see his child for a long while. “A case of unnatural death has been registered. There is no reason yet to suspect foul play,” said Eloor police sources.

The CSLTC has 16 occupants and no decision has yet been made about shifting them, though they are in distress after the tragedy. “We have informed the Health authorities and it is for them to take a call on that,” said A.D. Sujil, Eloor municipal chairman.

The police conducted the inquest and shifted the body to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, for post-mortem examination.

Suicide prevention helpline: 0484-2540530