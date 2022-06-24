Man found dead at hospital in Kochi

A 77-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being found with his wrist slashed in the bathroom of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, in what the police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as Thankappan of Pindimana in Kothamangalam. The incident took place on Wednesday evening.

He was referred to the MCH for breathlessness from a hospital at Kothamangalam on June 18. He had no bystander with him.

“On Wednesday, he asked his ward mate to take him to the bathroom on wheelchair, as he was too weak to walk, around 5.30 p.m. He then asked the fellow patient to leave him in the bathroom and take the wheelchair back. The bystander of another patient was startled to find the bathroom filled with blood almost an hour later,” said an officer with the Kalamassery police.

He was admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support. However, his blood pressure kept on fluctuating and pulse dropped before he eventually succumbed to the injuries.

The police tracked down the man’s family with the help of a panchayat member on Thursday afternoon. It emerged that the deceased had three children who allegedly did not take care of him. Though they were alerted around 11.30 p.m., they reached the hospital only after five hours by which time it was too late to conduct the post-mortem.

Eventually, the post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning, and the body was released to relatives. “We suspect the victim to have taken his life hurt over neglect by his family. We have registered a case for unnatural death,” the police said.

Helpline – 0484-2540530