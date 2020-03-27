Man found dead at home

A 44-year-old man was found hanging at his home near Ambalamedu on Friday around 7 p.m.

He was staying alone, and his brother who was checking on him found him dead. Since he was in the habit of drinking, the death triggered rumours that he took his life probably because of not having alcohol as Bevco outlets and bars remain closed in the wake of the national lockdown.

The Ambalmedu police, however, said there was no evidence to attribute the death to non-availability alcohol nor was any note found to that effect. There were unconfirmed reports that he had created a ruckus in front of a closed bar and Bevco outlet for drinks and even tried to secure ‘arishtam’ from a medical shop in his desperation.(Suicide prevention helpline: 0484-2540530)