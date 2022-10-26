Man fires gun unprovoked in Kochi bar, none injured

Police close down bar; forensic experts to conduct examination at facility on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 22:02 IST

In a freak incident, a man fired a gun inside a bar at Kundannoor Junction here after having drinks on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

None was injured as the man fired at a wall. However, the bar management chose to report the incident to the Maradu police only hours later. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and closed down the bar.

According to sources, two persons had gone to the bar in the afternoon. After having drinks, they paid the bill at the cash counter when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the wall unprovoked, leaving the bar employees petrified.

In the resultant melee, they reportedly stepped out of the bar and left by an autorickshaw. They were not regulars at the bar.

The police have reportedly managed to get the images of the duo from CCTV cameras and have launched an investigation. However, the bullet could not be recovered, and hence the make of the gun also remains unknown. Forensic experts will conduct examination at the bar on Thursday.

