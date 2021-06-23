Kochi

Man falls to death at stone quarry

A man died in an accident at a stone quarry at Kothamangalam on Wednesday.

The deceased man was identified as Biju Kumbakal, 48, of Vadathupara. The accident occurred reportedly when he was climbing a rock and had a fatal fall around 7.30 p.m.

Sources said that workers used to climb the rock using a rope after the explosion for mining stones.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered and a probe is under way.

Five arrested

The Kunnathunadu police arrested five persons on the charge of creating a ruckus at a bar and injuring the employees after they were allegedly denied liquor on April 6.

The arrested were identified as Ananthu Karikuzhiyil, 24, Arun Parppanal, 21, Dani Kootanpaara 21, Ajith Karikkakuzhi, 24, and Sonu Maniyariyil, 23. They are also accused of assaulting the managing director of the bar who tried to intervene.

The accused had been on the run since. A special team formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick nabbed them.


