Man falls from bus, dies

A 62-year-old man died after he fell from a private bus in which he was travelling.

The deceased was identified as K.G. Mohanan of Edavoor. The accident took place at Okkal Onambillil near Perumbavoor, at 6.30 a.m. on Thursday. Though Mohanan was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is investigating the incident.