Man externed under KAAPA in Ernakulam

July 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused in several cases was externed from the Ernakulam rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused was identified as Midhun Lal, 20, of Nellikkuzhy. Action was taken against him on the orders of Ernakulam Range DIG A. Srinivas based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. The move was part of the ongoing operation Dark Hunt targeting anti-social elements within rural police limits.

The latest case against him was for theft registered by the Kothamangalam police. So far, 81 persons have been arrested and 51 externed under operation Dark Hunt.

CONNECT WITH US