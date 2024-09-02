GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man externed for six months from Ernakulam Rural police limits under KAAPA

Published - September 02, 2024 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of being an habitual offender was externed from the Ernakulam Rural police limits for six months under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The accused was identified as Jibin T. Thankachan, 37, of Maneedu. Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya issued the order based on a report by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused had several criminal cases against him in Ramamangalam, Kunnathunadu and Piravom police stations. In April, he was arrested on charge of attacking a barber with a stone at Ramamangalam. Later, he allegedly tried to flee by smashing the grill of the lock-up and destroyed station properties. Two additional cases were filed against him in connection with these incidents.

