ADVERTISEMENT

Man exiled under KAAPA arrested on charge of assaulting police officer in Kochi

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man exiled under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) was arrested on charge of attacking a police officer, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amshad, 27, of Elamkunnapuzha, was arrested by the Njarakkal police. The arrested had been exiled from the Kochi city police limits under KAAPA on an order by the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

He was accused of assaulting a police officer during the course of arresting his elder brother Nausharban, accused in a murder case registered by the Mulavukad police. Nausharban, who also participated in the assault, reportedly fled the scene.

Amshad had cases for robbery, assault and drug peddling registered against him in several police stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US