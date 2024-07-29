GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man exiled under KAAPA arrested on charge of assaulting police officer in Kochi

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man exiled under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) was arrested on charge of attacking a police officer, on Monday.

Amshad, 27, of Elamkunnapuzha, was arrested by the Njarakkal police. The arrested had been exiled from the Kochi city police limits under KAAPA on an order by the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

He was accused of assaulting a police officer during the course of arresting his elder brother Nausharban, accused in a murder case registered by the Mulavukad police. Nausharban, who also participated in the assault, reportedly fled the scene.

Amshad had cases for robbery, assault and drug peddling registered against him in several police stations.

