Man ends life in hospital x-ray room in Kochi

A man took his life in the x-ray room of a private hospital in Manjummel on (July 21) Sunday after learning that his wife, who was being treated at the hospital, had attempted suicide. Emmanuel, 29, from Alangad, was found dead in the x-ray room, according to Eloor police.

