Man ends life in hospital x-ray room in Kochi

Published - July 21, 2024 10:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man took his life in the x-ray room of a private hospital in Manjummel on (July 21) Sunday after learning that his wife, who was being treated at the hospital, had attempted suicide. Emmanuel, 29, from Alangad, was found dead in the x-ray room, according to Eloor police.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

Kochi / suicide

