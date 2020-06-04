Kochi

Man electrocuted as lorry hits power line

His friend in critical condition with burns

In a freak accident involving a tipper lorry, a man was electrocuted and another seriously injured at Beeranchira, near Tirur, in the district on Wednesday morning.

Mohammed Basheer, 27, from Choorakkode near Ongallur in Palakkad district, was guiding the lorry driver to tip over the load by placing his hand on the vehicle when the accident took place. The rising body of the tipper lorry touched the power lines and Basheer was electrocuted on the spot.

His friend Faisal, 32, from Valanchery was admitted to a private hospital at Kottakkal with burn injuries. Hospital authorities said his condition was critical.

The driver and cleaner of the tipper lorry escaped unhurt.

