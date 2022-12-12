Man dies in suspected case of suicide

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who had turned up at the Perumbavoor police station with his two little children in October after his wife had reportedly abandoned them died in a suspected case of suicide at Koratty in Thrissur district on Saturday.

He had reportedly consumed poison and collapsed on the roadside at Muringoor on December 9. He had since then been undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police suspect that he may have taken the extreme step after his wife abandoned him.

It was on October 31 that he had taken the children to the Perumbavoor police station in a delirious state, and the video of that had gone viral. The children were crying incessantly, and the police had to feed them as they looked malnourished. Since the man was found in no state to take care of the children, they were moved to a care home. He was also moved into a shelter.

The Koratty police said the man had been loitering around in the region for a while. A case has been registered for unnatural death, and an investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: Maithri - 0484-2540530, State’s health helpline 104

