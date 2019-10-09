Man dies as car rams illegally parked truck on Container Road

A 38-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling rammed an illegally parked container truck from behind at Moolampilly along the Vallarpadam Container Road here on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that Siju of Thattampadi near Karumalloor died on the spot.

His friend, Sujith, who was at the wheel, sustained serious injuries.

They were on the way to Ernakulam from Kalamassery when the car went out of control and rammed the truck. The body of the victim was shifted to a private hospital near Cheranalloor, according to personnel at the Varapuzha police station. Fire and rescue services personnel from the Eloor fire station, local residents, and commuters had a tough time trying to save the duo from the badly damaged vehicle.

Directives ignored

Residents said the incident was the latest in a series of accidents in which two- and four-wheelers had rammed illegally parked vehicles on Container Road. Trucks are parked along the Goshree Bridge-Mulavukad stretch in violation of directives issued by the district administration and the Motor Vehicles Department.

Local residents have been demanding installation of surveillance cameras and round-the-clock monitoring to nab drivers flouting rules.