Man dead following drunken brawl with son

17 October 2020 01:21 IST

A 63-year-old man on Friday morning succumbed to injuries sustained in a drunken brawl with his son at their house at Cheranalloor.

The deceased was identified as Bharathan, and his 38-year-old son Unnikrishnan has been accused of murder. Both were admitted to a private hospital following the fight on Thursday night. Bharathan was brought in with multiple injuries and damage to internal organs.

The police said the father-son duo, both coconut climbers, used to fight frequently under the influence of alcohol and it was one such fight on Thursday evening that led to the tragedy. Both allegedly used their machetes to attack each other.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have registered a case under Section 302 for murder. However, they are yet to record the arrest of the accused who is yet to be discharged from hospital.