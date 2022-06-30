Man convicted for sexually assaulting minor

June 30, 2022 21:08 IST

The Fast Track Special Court, Perumbavoor, convicted Aliyar of Nellikuzhi, for sexually assaulting a boy and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and imposed a fine of ₹20,000.

The accused was also ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year each for the offences under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code (wrongful restraint) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 for assaulting and abusing a child over whom he had control.

V. Satheesh Kumar, Special Judge, passed the order.

Though the accused is guilty on three counts under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and awarded rigorous imprisonment for a term of 20 years and fine of ₹20,000 each for the offences, the punishment will run concurrently.