Man collapses, dies during scuffle

A man was charged with murder after his neighbour collapsed and died during an early morning scuffle on Friday.

The accused man was identified as Anilkumar, 51, of Devaswompadam, Varapuzha. The deceased person was identified as Gopi, 62.

The two had a history of animosity and had cases registered against them in the past. Yet another scuffle broke out on Friday morning, the police said.

“A neighbour, who was an eyewitness, has given a statement that he had seen the accused hitting the victim. We have booked the accused under IPC 302 (murder),” said the Varapuzha police.

Though the victim was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead soon after.