Kochi

Man collapses, dies during scuffle

A man was charged with murder after his neighbour collapsed and died during an early morning scuffle on Friday.

The accused man was identified as Anilkumar, 51, of Devaswompadam, Varapuzha. The deceased person was identified as Gopi, 62.

The two had a history of animosity and had cases registered against them in the past. Yet another scuffle broke out on Friday morning, the police said.

“A neighbour, who was an eyewitness, has given a statement that he had seen the accused hitting the victim. We have booked the accused under IPC 302 (murder),” said the Varapuzha police.

Though the victim was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead soon after.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2021 10:45:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-collapses-dies-during-scuffle/article37347634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY