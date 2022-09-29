Man, child drown in Periyar

A man and his six-year-old daughter drowned in the Periyar after he reportedly jumped into the river from Marthanda Varma Bridge on Thursday. They were identified as Laiju M.C., 46, of Nedumbassery and his daughter Arya Nanda, 6. They could not be saved although a relative to whom Laiju sent a message about his decision, alerted the police. Financial crisis in his business is suspected as a reason for the extreme step.

Laiju, whose wife was employed in Dubai, was living with his parents and two children. A probe is on to identify if there was any other reason for him to take the extreme step. The incident occurred within a few hours of his wife returning to Kochi from Dubai on coming to know that her father was unwell. The scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Services fished out the bodies by evening.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the following number:Maithri - 0484-2540530