Man cheated of ₹33 lakh by way of online trading

March 24, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural cyber police arrested two persons on charge of cheating a resident of Aluva by promising him profits running into lakhs through online trading.

The arrested were Muhammed Nijas, 25, of Thriprayar and Muhammed Sameer, 34, of Valappad. The accused had allegedly cheated the victim of ₹33.50 lakh. They were allegedly part of a racket.

The victim had paid the accused in five lots. When he made the first payment, he was paid ₹5,000 as profit share to entice him into making more investments.

He was sent a social media link in the name of Block Trading Academy, which took him to a WhatsApp group of more than 200 persons. He was then given advice on buying shares by the group admin. In the meantime, the other members, who were all part of the racket, kept posting messages about how they made profits by making similar investments. He was also given a Telegram link in the guise of helping him to learn more.

The victim was promised 350% profit and was given a link to feed his bank and personal detail. He made the payments to different accounts falling for the promise of huge profit margin.

The victim realised the fraud when his attempt to withdraw his investment and profit shown against his name failed. Following this, he lodged a police complaint based on which the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena formed a special squad to probe the case.

It was found that the accused used to pull off the fraud using malicious apps and had multiple accounts through which transactions worth lakhs were found to have taken place.

