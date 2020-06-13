Man charged with quarantine violation

The Angamaly police have registered a case against an Uttar Pradesh native on the charge of not undergoing the mandatory quarantine on his arrival from outside the State.

He had arrived at the Kochi airport on June 7 and had straightaway gone to work at a mall here. The violation of quarantine protocol was detected when he was on his way to Nilambur by a KSRTC bus.

The conductor, on noticing the airline tag on his baggage, asked him about his whereabouts, and it emerged that he had not gone into quarantine as required. By this time, the bus had reached in front of the Angamaly police station. When the police asked as to why he did not go into quarantine, he said he was not aware of it. The police registered a case invoking the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and shifted him to institutional quarantine at Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam.