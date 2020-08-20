Man charged with assaulting family

KOCHI

The Angamaly police arrested a 41-year-old man on the charge of thrashing his family members and forcibly taking away the mobile phone used by his minor children for online education to raise money for alcohol.

The incident happened at the family’s home on Monday night after the accused, reportedly a habitual troublemaker, allegedly ran out of money for buying liquor.

The police said he demanded money and when it was not forthcoming, asked for the mobile and forcibly took away it away in the face of resistance. Since the children were good at studies and the family could not afford to buy a smartphone to enable them to pursue online education, local residents had mobilised funds to buy them the phone.

It is learnt that the man sold the mobile phone the next day and spent it in a toddy shop from where the police picked him up. He was charged with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.