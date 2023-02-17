Man booked for allegedly abusing girl he met on Instagram

February 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Vadakkekara police on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl after contacting her through Instagram.

The arrested person has been identified as Ajay, 22, of Mala. He met the minor girl on Instagram a month ago.

The accused allegedly sneaked into the girl’s home on Thursday midnight. He was nabbed after the girl’s parents noticed his motorcycle.

It later emerged that the accused didn’t even know the name of the girl but just her Instagram id. He had reportedly reached the girl’s home using Google maps.

He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the court and later remanded.