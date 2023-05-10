ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked on charge of damaging station property

May 10, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was taken to the Mattancherry police station on an attempted theft charge allegedly damaged station property worth ₹10,000 on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shaheer, 45, of Mattancherry. He was reportedly detained by people at Paravanamukku in Mattancherry after being accused of attempting to steal a cycle. He allegedly broke the glassdoor of the computer room at the station. A case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered against him. He was produced in court and remanded.

Theft

Two persons were arrested by the Mattancherry police on Wednesday on the charge of robbing a mobile phone and money from a 13-year-old boy.

The arrested are Hansil, 18, and Suhail, 19, of Mattancherry. They were nabbed while attempting to sell the mobile phone worth around ₹15,000 at a shop in the city. The accused were out on bail on a theft case registered by the Kozhikode Kasaba police.

The police are verifying whether they were involved in more theft cases.

Sexual assault

The Palarivattom police arrested a man on the charge of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. The arrested was identified as Majeed, 52, of Kakkanad.

